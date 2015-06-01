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Photographer shares her recent work on identity and landscapes

June 1, 2015

Photographic work which encapsulates modern identity and place, Leticia Batty explores the relationship between modern living and industrial places of living.

 

Her hometown is the biggest influence on her work. Her practice explores themes of identity, landscape, British politics and the self.

Steel City

I have recently completed my degree in Photographic Arts at the University of Westminster. For my final project I travelled to Sheffield to photograph the landscape and its relationship to its history with the steel industry. The work is going to be shown as part of the Free Range shows on June 11th at the Truman Brewery.

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