The atmospheric illustrations of painter Maggie Chiang

The enigmatic work of painter and illustrator Maggie Chiang, born and bred in Los Angeles she creates short stories in the form of painterly illustrations which we loved the look of.



Hey! Please introduce yourself and what you do!

Hello! My name is Maggie Chiang, and I am an illustrator born and raised in Los Angeles.

What is it about your practice that you find so exciting and keeps you hooked?

I think the constant challenge, and not knowing what will happen next keeps me excited!

Where do you get your daily inspiration?

My inspirations a lot of times come spontaneously. Constantly seeing artwork everyday, photographs, childhood memories, and many more. I love to travel, and a lot of my inspiration comes from exploring and my yearn to travel to new places.

When is your favorite time to work?

My favorite time to work is when a wave of inspiration hits me, and I just want to get it all down on paper before I forget it. This doesn’t happen often, actually happens very rarely. But when it does happen, all I can think about is wanting to sketch it out quickly before the idea goes.

What makes you wake up each morning feeling pumped to create some new work?

Needing to pay the bills. I love painting and creating. I don’t think I could ever stop doing what I am doing. I am truly grateful to be able to do what I do , and that’s what keeps me going everyday.

What are you currently working on that you just can’t get enough of?



I am currently working on doing illustrations for a few books. Also, preparing for a few upcoming gallery shows at Giant Robot and Flower Pepper Gallery!

What’s next for you?

I hope to travel more soon!

Website: http://hellomaggiec.com

Instagram: http://instagram.com/mcmintea/

Tumblr: http://mcmintea.tumblr.com

Behance: https://www.behance.net/maggiechiang/