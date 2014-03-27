An exclusive look at the enigmatic work of Marco Kesseler

Marco Kesseler’s series ‘An Uncertain Winter’ looks at life in Belarus, through the accounts and experience of its citizens.

The images Marco Kesseler has selected for this feature are from the series ‘An Uncertain Winter’ which was funded by the Magnum/IdeasTap Award and look at life in Belarus, through the accounts of its citizens.

“I was intrigued by the fact that we hear little of the country in international news outside of the run up to elections, which are marred with protest and opposition activity to what has been dubbed ‘the last dictatorship in Europe’”, Marco tells us.

“I’m interested in slow journalism, I try to take a gradual, more considered view than news, looking at issues that link into a sense of history or culture,” Marco explains.

He recently returned from Kiev where he had been following the political and social movements of a nation in a time of great upheaval and he plans to return, to continue working in other parts of the country.

Being around other photographers helps to inspire him, through feedback of ideas, editing work together and motivating each other to keep progressing and improving.

“I think its really important to absorb information from everything around you – art, literature, news, film, etc. occasionally something sparks and an idea forms,” Marco says.

“With the documentary work I try to research and plan as much as I can prior to shooting but the stories always seem to change and develop along the way,” he adds.

Marco shoots medium format film for many of his projects, but he is also regularly shooting with a 5d mkii. It generally depends on timeframe or the purpose of the work.

“Usually I choose to print onto the Fuji C-type matt,” explains Marco. “It gives a great depth of tone and colour without feeling too heavy or saturated.”

Marco is planning on returning to Ukraine shortly to continue his project. You can see some of his work at ‘A Year in Development’ at Four Corners Gallery in April.

Have a look at Marco Kesseler’s website to see more of his documentary work and you can follow him on Twitter for his latest updates.

It’s great to hear Marco’s feedback on his paper choice. Take a look at our entire pro paper range to find your favourite!