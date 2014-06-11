Photographer tackles the ever watching eye of CCTV cameras

Concerned with how much our lives are documented through CCTV cameras, photographer Mark Massey new series ‘Surveillance’ looks at these invading eyes into our every day lives and how they have become accepted and part of the normal.

We discovered Mark Massey’s series ‘Surveillance’ on our Flickr stream. “The only thing I really try to capture is real life as I see it,” he tells us.

CCTV, surveillance and privacy are big topics of interest for Mark. “This project is still in progress and I hope it says something about the way in which CCTV cameras have invaded, and become an accepted part of, our everyday life,” he adds.

Citizens of the UK (and particularly London) were among the most watched in the world. ‘In the future I’d like to expand this project to look at the industry in more depth – for example, only this week it was announced that some Metropolitan police will wear body-cameras,” he says.

Currently Mark uses a full-frame DSLR with a small selection of fixed lenses.

“I’m not very technical when it comes to cameras though,” he says. “I always shoot in colour, usually with a good depth of field, and I prefer natural light. I don’t really do much post production work other than the absolute basics.”

Mark’s favourite paper at theprintspace is Canson Baryta Giclee. “Because it has a great feel, and a pure white,” he says. “And I also love the Fuji Matt C-type as I like a natural look in prints.”

You can see more of Mark Massey’s great portfolio on his website and follow him on Tumblr and Twitter.

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