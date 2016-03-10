Join our team as a marketing intern

We are looking for an ambitious person to join our East London-based marketing team. The position would suit a marketing graduate with a strong interest or experience in the arts or creative industry or an art, illustration, graphic design or photography graduate with marketing experience.

The role offers the opportunity to undergo training in key areas, including digital and real world marketing, attain strong skills in this field and build an exciting career in a fast-growing, highly ambitious company whilst working closely with some of the creative industry’s most prominent companies, professional artists and photographers.

If you have ideas, are passionate and can execute effectively then this is the role for you.

Roles & Responsibilities:

To successfully manage events from start to finish, at our London gallery and in partner venues, including exhibitions, talks, workshops and more.

To assist with the management of inbound and outbound marketing efforts

To manage our online content channels, including all social media platforms, our blog and our regular emails and newsletters.

To research and develop new partnerships with creative brands and professional artists and photographers.

To execute digital and real world marketing strategies developed by the marketing team

To maintain and cultivate a good working relationship with our promotional and brand partners.

Qualities & Experience:

An understanding of the data-driven approach to digital marketing – to measure the success of all marketing activity and to prioritise future activities.

A strong interest in and knowledge of arts and/or photography is essential, as well as interest in the creative industry in general.

Excellent organisational skills, and the ability to handle multiple tasks and prioritise effectively.

Excellent people skills.

A good understanding of various social media channels including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

An understanding of how to create and maintain a great social presence, with proof of current and/or past real life application of these skills.

Ambition to progress the brand by studying new techniques and implementing useful changes.

Good written language. Experience in copywriting will be a strong plus in your application.

Good speaking skills.

Consistently reliable and trustworthy.

Excellent computer skills and be able to adapt easily to new and unfamiliar software.

Basic design skills and basic knowledge of Adobe Photoshop are preferred.

About us:

theprintspace is at the heart of a thriving creative community, providing the highest quality professional printing, exhibition mounting and framing for creatives throughout the United Kingdom and around the world. Some of our clients include Turner Prize winners, National Portrait Gallery award winners and many of London and the United Kingdom’s top galleries, curators and visual artists.

We are currently developing a groundbreaking software application that allows photographers, illustrators and other visual artists to easily and effectively sell prints of their work online via their own websites, social media channels and a networked ecosystem of media outlets. The new software will spearhead an ambitious global expansion program in Europe and America which will be accompanied by a substantial increase in the size of our marketing team, so new team members joining us at this early stage will have ample opportunity to build an exciting and challenging career in a fast-growing company.

Please send your CV and a brief covering letter (maximum 250 words), for the attention of Stuart Waplington.