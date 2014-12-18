Limited edition prints from Miss Led available on thehub

Following a hugely successful launch event for Miss Led : Intimate at theprintspace, we are pleased to announce that selected works from the exhibition are now available to purchase as strictly limited edition prints.

‘Intimate’ by Miss Led x theprintspace

‘Intimate’ explores a key inspiration behind Miss Led’s work with range of emotionally rich and expressive mixed-media paintings and in her unique style, the gallery space itself becomes a canvas with a large-scale wall installation.

Intimate comprises of eight original painted works completed two weeks prior to last week’s launch event. The large scale mixed media paintings were inspired from conversations and a series of photoshoots orchestrated by the artist at her East London studio with her chosen female models.

“Working on Hahnemuhle Photorag paper at a size of approximately 1 metre x 1.5 metres each offered up a new set of challenges, but with these came lots of exciting mistakes.

Implementing a new way of working and with an incredible time restriction the works produced some very new results. Materials used were; water colour paint, coloured pencil, ink and acrylic”

thehub gallery

Miss Led will be selling limited edition and non-edition prints through thehub, theprintspace’s new cloud-based application that enables artists to revolutionise the way they sell their work online

To celebrate Miss Led’s exhibition and our new thehub marketplace, theprintspace are sponsoring a 20% reduction in price for each limited edition until 24th December.

The beautiful prints are now available to purchase from as little as £30, in time for Christmas, as well as through to the new year through her online gallery:

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Special Christmas Opening – Saturday 20th December

We’re excited to announce that we’ll be opening our doors this Saturday, for a very exclusive event. Miss Led will be presenting a talk with slides, talking about her work, inspiration, process and materials along with a list of pointers iand offering a special Q&A session in our East London gallery. Places are limited so book your tickets here now! The gallery will be open from 10am to 5pm.

‘Intimate’ is open at theprintspace’s galley on 74 Kingsland Road, E2 8DL, and it will be open Monday to Friday, 9am to 7pm until the 24th of December.