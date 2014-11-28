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First solo exhibition for Miss led debuts at theprintspace

November 28, 2014

theprintspace are proud to announce the first ever solo exhibition for the award-winning painter and illustrator Miss Led, entitled ‘Intimate’, which also marks theprintspace’s second collaboration with Miss Led.

Miss Led illustrator collaboration with printing studio and gallery theprintspace for Intimate exhibition promotional e-flyer

 

‘Intimate’ : Miss Led’s first solo show at theprintspace!

Save The Date! – 11 December 2014

For her first solo exhibition, London artist and illustrator Joanna Henly – known as Miss Led – explores a key inspiration behind her work with range of emotionally rich and expressive large-scale mixed-media paintings and in her unique style, the gallery space itself will become a part of Miss Led’s canvas with a painted wall installation.

Check out the Facebook event here!

Her paintings will be available to buy through thehub, theprintspace’s new cloud-based application that enables artists to revolutionise the way they sell their work online. View Miss Led’s gallery and purchase her work here: art.tt/3p6

Miss Led illustrator collaboration with printing studio and gallery theprintspace for Intimate exhibition Miss Led at work in her studio

“Conceptually, the show is really about personal space; how we inhabit it and the ways we engage with it. I have a personal connection with all the creative women in this show — everyone is physically and emotionally striking, courageous and completely unique.
The exhibition title also relates to the installation accompanying the portraiture: a large-scale painting across the walls of the gallery in which figures interact with interior motifs and organic shapes. I hoped to touch on home life, emotional space and our physical environment.
I wanted to represent ways of expressing and projecting ourselves, personally and publicly – be this through fashion, skin adornment, posture, gaze or attitude.”

Miss Led illustrator collaboration with printing studio and gallery theprintspace for Intimate exhibition work alongside materials image

The show will be launching on the 11th December 2014 and will run until the 24th December 2014, 9am – 7pm Mon – Fri at theprintspace, located at 74 Kingsland Road, Hoxton, E2 8DL

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