Shooting film in the modern age; Negative Feedback is open for submissions!

© li0nsmane

Negative Feedback, the quarterly print publication and leading online visual information source for film photographers are launching their first ever Open Call!

Negative Feedback have a free to enter open call competition, giving film photographers a chance to exhibit in the heart of London with theprintspace, and win a whole host of great prizes! They are opening up submissions to film photographers worldwide to take part in a two week long celebration of film photography which will “explore the diversity of the medium in the digital age.”

The multi faceted channel brings film photography to a younger generation, producing informative, relatable videos about cameras, film stocks, processes and tutorials. They bring the medium up to date with videos that are not only enlightening but also beautifully crafted. Along with their video channel they also produce the quarterly Negative Feedback Magazine which showcases the best in contemporary film photography.

© George Muncey

You can enter up to 5 images to the competition which the team at Negative Feedback will judge. They will then curate the exhibition from their favorite work. The lucky winners will be exhibited at theprintspace Gallery in September!

The exhibition will run from 30th August – 12th September 2017.

If that wasn’t enough, there are great prizes on offer from Lomography and Parallax Photographic too! It’s totally free to enter, so what have you got to lose!