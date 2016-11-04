Of the Afternoon presents ‘Emerging Complexity’

After searching through thousands of images which were submitted via thehub, as well as sourcing photographers previously featured on their Instagram account, Of the Afternoon presents a group exhibition featuring 6 of the most exciting photographic artists today, taking place at theprintspace Gallery between November 10th – 15th.

“What is an emergent system? Think of it as a process in which many interactions among lots of simple objects give rise to behaviors that are much more complex. Lots of sand grains interact to form sand dunes, and lots of nerve cells interact to form our conscious brain.” – Professor Robert M. Hazen

The exhibition will feature works from photographers Reuben Wu, Delaney Allen, Lucas Zimmermann, Martin Schgaguler as well as large-scale prints from Daily Overview and Australian drone-duo Salty Wings, with all prints being for sale both during the exhibition and through an exclusive webstore hosted by Of the Afternoon.

Join us for the private view on Thursday November 10 by reserving your free ticket below.



Daily Overview

Daily Overview is a project by Benjamin Grant inspired by, and deriving its name from an idea known as the Overview Effect. This term refers to the sensation astronauts have when given the opportunity to look down and view the Earth as a whole. They have the chance to appreciate our home in its entirety, to reflect on its beauty and fragility all at once. The series of works are high definition satellite photographs which document the rapidly changing face of the planet.



Lucas Zimmermann

Lucas Zimmermann’s series of images of an ordinary set of traffic lights in Weimar, Germany has been published everywhere from The independent to Colossal, gaining virality in the process. Zimmermann‘s ability to find a moment of beauty in the seemingly mundane is what lead to the popularity of the work; it is simple in concept but beautiful in execution.





Buy this print here.

Delaney Allen

Delaney Allen is an American photographer whose work investigates self-exploration through the use of self-portraiture, still-life and landscape photography, he forms an atmosphere around familiar, personal emotions.

He has been exhibited and published nationally and internationally. He was chosen for Alec Soth’s Camp For Socially Awkward Storytellers in 2013 and his first publication, Between Here And There, was awarded “Best Books Of 2010” by Photo-Eye Magazine.





Salty Wings

Michael Goetze and Jampal Williamson only joined forces to create works under the moniker Salty Wings on January 1st, 2016. They already have a huge following online for their unique and distinct style of capturing Western Australia’s 8000 miles of coastline with the use of a drone.

The duo have been photographing the coastlines remote desert beaches, isolated white sand coves and the metropolitan beaches of its capital, Perth.

The massive popularity of the work has resulted in over 50,000 Instagram followers since the start of their journey earlier this year.





Buy this print here.

Martin Schgaguler

In the Summer of 2011 a then 29 year-old Martin Schgaguler left his job as Head of Design at ECAL, one of the leading Swiss schools, to pursue a career in design. Geneva-based Martin Schgaguler has become known for his dreamy landscape images, which he’s been sharing on his Instagram account for over a year. Whether it be shots of misty mountain tops or an early morning sunrise, his images emanate an aura of melancholy and romanticism.





Reuben Wu

Reuben is a photographer, film-maker and music producer (you may also know him as being the co-founder of the band Ladytron). Reuben’s trademarks are his instantly-recognizable Science-fiction themed landscapes, which he shoots on his travels around the US.

“Photographs, like music, can create an echo of a time and a place. To me, my images are more than pictures. They are fragments of memory and imagination.”

Join us on the 10th of November by reserving your free ticket below.