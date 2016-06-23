Photographer Georgia Foreman explores Comic Con

Here at theprintspace we got to speak to Georgia Foreman, a photographer making work in the UK, on her work photographing the vibrant people of MCM London Comic Con. She captured some great faces and even greater constumes.

Hey! Please introduce yourself and what you do!

Hi there, my name’s Georgia Foreman and I’m a photographer currently based in the UK.

Tell me a little bit about your current project.

I recently went to MCM London Comic Con for the first time, where I photographed some of the many conventioneers and cosplayers who attended. I wanted to approach this project in a way that avoided capturing cosplayers in their conventional character poses, but rather to focus on the mundane and take a more observational stance. I was drawn to how the culture surrounding the convention has such a strong effect on people, how all the fictional characters, costumes, make-up, games and figurines are so influential for so many. Underneath these disguises lies something raw and human. I’m hoping to continue this project at other conventions in the future.

What is it about your practice that you find so exciting and keeps you hooked?

I use film for the majority of my work, which in itself is something that I find really rewarding. I’d say that experimenting with different film cameras and processes, as well as seeing all the possible results, is the main reason I was drawn to photography in the first place.

What makes you wake up each morning feeling pumped to create some new work?

Honestly, the motivation to create new work comes and goes for me. I think it depends on my personal situation at the time, where I am and who I’m socializing with. I would like to be able to say that I’m bursting with new ideas all the time, but I’m generally influenced by certain experiences and environments.

If you could experiment with any other medium, what would you choose?

I’ve recently become interested in illustration, and have started following various illustrators. It’s definitely a medium I’d like to experiment with at some point in the future in some way.

Where do you get your daily inspiration?

Mainly from seeing other people’s work on online platforms and in magazines. At the moment I’m particularly interested in projects that have a documentary or journalistic approach.

Are there any artists/photographers/writers/filmmakers or musicians where you have in mind when looking at creating new works?

There’s not really anyone in particular in mind when creating new work specifically, but I always try to keep updated with current photographers and their styles/subjects. Researching photographers from the past also helps; Shōji Ueda and Vivian Maier are two of my favorites.