Comical portraits of famous world politicians by Scott Scheidly

Political leaders and figure heads have always provided plenty of satirical material for artist. With the project ‘Pink’by Scott Scheidly this is no difference. Adding a layer or pink to these so called alpha males adds a new layer on how we view and understand these men in power and of wealth.

Hey! Please introduce yourself and what you do!

Scott Scheidly. Born in Ohio, graduated from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and now live in sunny Orlando, Florida USA. I’m a surrealist at heart but I have been working on my “Pink” series of late.

Tell me a little bit about your current project.

The “Pink” series explores the cultural and social implications of color and symbology and how the predefined notions that accompany these perceptions can alter one’s identity and subsequent world view. By incorporating either hyper-masculinized or historically infamous figures, I further drives the point home, making a mockery of his subjects though biting socio/sexual satire.

What are the pros and cons you find daily about your practice?

The biggest “pro” by far is working for myself. The biggest “con” is working for myself because I’m a terrible boss.

What is it about your practice that you find so exciting and keeps you hooked?

I enjoy making people laugh with my paintings which most people do when they see the “pinks”. However I do get negative feedback form some people which in a way I also enjoy. As long as I’m making individuals think outside the box I’m happy.

If you could experiment with any other medium, what would you choose?

I would like to explore photography.

What advice would you give to someone who wanted to make a career out of your given practice?

Refine your drawing skills before you attempt to paint, dark and light equal form and think outside the box.

What’s next for you?

Perhaps I’ll be the president of the United States. Apparently anyone can run for that these days. 🙁

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