Post Nature; a harmony between digital techniques and organic feeling outcomes.

We are super excited to welcome the incredible artist Leif Podhajsky and his body of work “Post Nature” to theprintspace Gallery in April.

Post Nature explores the Anthropocene age in which human activity has been the dominant influence on climate and the environment. This altering of nature results in new perceptions of what nature is and how we live within the new confines of a damaged eco-system.

In this body of work Leif examines a natural world in flux; Investigating resonances between living and artificial systems and the future cross-pollination of digital and natural environments and their impact on us as humans.

Visions of a symbiotic nature which is hyper-connected to both the earth and machine technology. What will this new digital nature look and feel like? Will there be a technological singularity which gives way to AI and a need and desire for a new form of nature? Will we merge with technology and bring with it the legacy of a past natural world?

Post Nature pursues a harmony between digital techniques and organic feeling outcomes.

Join us at theprintspace Gallery on Thursday 11th of April from 7:30 pm to witness these stunning abstract art pieces! The exhibition runs until the 10th of May.