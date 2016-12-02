Romantic poetry and protest billboards; Robert Montgomery comes to theprintspace Gallery

theprintspace Gallery is proud to announce the official opening of a new exhibition by conceptual artist and poet Robert Montgomery.

’Year of the Propaganda Corrupted Plebiscites’ is a powerfully nuanced journey from romatic poetry, to the current state of western consumerism culture. The exhibition comprises large-scale prints of billboard poems, iconic light pieces, fire poems and watercolours, and takes a poetic look at beauty, loss, hypocrisy and the feeling of longing for a deeper connection to the world around us.



Join us for the private view on Thursday 8th December by reserving your free ticket below.



“The spectacle of advertising creates images of false beauty so suave and so impossible to attain that you will hurt inside and never even know where the hurt comes from, and in all pictures now the famous people have already begun to look lost and lonely.”

© Robert Montgomery, ‘A Hundred Years’

© Robert Montgomery, ‘Old Street Billboard 1′

The work of Robert Montgomery follows a post-Situationist view of conceptual text art, combined with installation. Taking the written word to physical and public spaces, the artist’s aim is to give voice to the state of our society and our innermost feelings:

“I want the words to appear almost like statements from the collective unconscious, in a sense,” he says. “They are quite subtle ideas, and poetic ones; sometimes political points mixed with poetic allusions. The words can be complex, so I want them to look as straightforward as possible.” © Robert Montgomery, ‘All Palaces Berlin’ “To encounter the work of Robert Montgomery is to make a tender encounter whose tenderness is enhanced by the public, communal quality of his work. To encounter his work is to have your body filled with a sad thunder and your head filled with a sad light. He is a complete artist and works in language, light, paper, space. He engages completely with the urban world with a translucent poetry. His work arrives at us through a kind of lucid social violence. No one has blended language, form and light in such a direct way.” – Dane Weatherman, Black & Blue Literary Journal

He was recently featured in the BBC4 documentary “Who’s Afraid of Conceptual Art” and has been announced as a shortlisted artist for the National Holocaust Memorial in London.

Join us for the official opening on Thursday December 8th from 19:30 with limited edition prints also available for sale direct from Robert Montgomery’s website , printed on beautiful, museum-standard fine art papers. All works are produced by theprintspace, and available to buy through thehub.

Join us on the 8th of December by reserving your free ticket below.