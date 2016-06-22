Artist uses thehub to set up business for selling art online!

We were lucky enough to be able to speak to a client of theprintspace Sarah Evans, who, from using our services & thehub, has founded her own unique art business selling satisfying geomtric architectural inspired illustration prints.

Hey! Please introduce yourself and what you do!

My name is Sarah Evans and I am the founder of Oscar Francis, an online business selling art prints and textile products. I print with theprintspace for all of my artworks, with Giclee being my go to paper! I also license my work through an agent and I sell my original artwork.

I trained and worked as an architect for 15 years before diversifying into architecturally inspired prints and textiles. My work is inspired by my fascination with modernist architecture, in particular,modernist housing. I like to find examples of houses that interest me and re-imagine them into prints and patterns. The majority of the current collections focus on post-war modernist architecture from the 50s to the 70s.

Tell me a little bit about your current project.

I am currently working towards getting a new range of Oscar Francis products ready for the website. I also tend to work over the summer on new print collections for Autumn/Winter. So you can see the new work late September this year.

What are the pros and cons you find daily about your practice?

I really enjoy being my own boss. I decide what I work on and the direction that my company goes in. Getting enough good exposure is hardest part of starting a new business. You have to be prepared to step outside of your comfort zone, try new avenues and promote what you do.

When is the best time to work to get those creative juices going?

For me, there isn’t a ‘best time’. The best time is when I am excited or enthused about a particular project or piece. I don’t want to stop working when that happens. But taking a break is important. Coffee can only do so much!

What is it about your practice that you find so exciting and keeps you hooked?

The fact that I am working on projects that I am interested in and that I can continuously create new work and new collections. Coming up with the concept for a new collection and then slowly working on the individual pieces until the whole collection comes together is really rewarding.

If you could experiment with any other medium, what would you choose?

I work in two mediums at the moment. I draft everything by hand and then, once I am happy with the colour and composition I start to work digitally. I would really like to learn more about animation and how I might start to bring some of my images to life. I just need to find the time.

Where do you get your daily inspiration?

I live in London so a lot of my work is inspired by the architecture here. I have also produced a New York collection so I enjoy discovering and researching different cities for my work.

What advice would you give to someone who wanted to make a career out of your given practice?

Develop your idea and your business plan thoroughly. Make sure you are realistic about the amount of time you can dedicate to it, particularly if you plan to run your business in your spare time whilst working.

Reach out to others within the industry and take advice on the best shows or venues to take your work to. When approaching retailers or agents allow time for people to respond to you and to your work. If you do not get an immediate response don’t let it dampen your enthusiasm or passion for what you do. Patience and determination is vital.

What’s next for you?

I am looking forward to working on new collaborations and developing a new collection for Autumn/Winter 2016.

July 5th – 10th Katalog Pop Up Shop – Craft Central, 33-35 St John’s Square, London EC1M 4DS

Instagram : @oscar_francis

Twitter : @OFrancisLondon

Facebook : www.facebook.com/oscarfrancisprints

Website : oscarfrancis.co.uk