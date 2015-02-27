Celebrate positive social change and photography at the PhotoVoice Awards launch

The grand-prize winner to be announced on the night of the launch.

The shortlist for theprintspace PhotoVoice Awards has been announced!

PhotoVoice is the award-winning charity which uses photography to deliver positive social change. This year, in partnership with theprintspace, they launched the first of a new series of quarterly photographic competitions: theprintspace PhotoVoice Awards.

The first of these competitions opened in the last month, and was judged by an expert panel which included acclaimed photographer Tim Flach as lead judge.

Today, we announce the shortlist! And they are…

Maria Falconer

Alexander Mourant

Yanina Shevchenko

Mark Heathcote

Gualtiero Fisauli

Carol Sharp

Click on the links above to see each entrant’s gallery on thehub!

The shortlisted artists will have their series shown in a group exhibition, and in an innovative new move, the shortlisted images are available to purchase via thehub! Check out the links above to go to each shortlisted entrant’s thehub gallery.

The grand-prize winner will be announced on the night of the exhibition launch, due to take place:

Date: Thursday 5 March

Time: 7pm

Location: theprintspace, 74 Kingsland Road, E2 8DL.

Refreshments will be provided, and admission is, as always, free.

The exhibition will then open to the public:

Date: Friday 6 March,

Open days: Monday to Friday

Open times: 9am to 7pm

Closing on: Tuesday 17 March, 2pm.

Watch this space for the announcement of the opening of the spring edition of theprintspace PhotoVoice Awards! You can subscribe to our newsletter here!

Invitation image by Alexander Mourant.