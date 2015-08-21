Your exclusive invite to the SWPA exhibition at Somerset House

theprintspace is the official printing partner of the Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition, organised by the World Photography Organisation each year at Somerset House, London. Enter the ‘My Neighbourhood’ photo contest for a chance to be exhibited alongside this year’s exhibition.

Whether it’s our places of work, where we go to relax on the weekends or simply the comfort and safety of our local streets at home, how can we best capture the essence and vibrancy of our local neighbourhoods? For the past few weeks the World Photography Organisation (WPO) and Hotel Indigo have been running a series of exclusive, intimate photography masterclasses at various Hotel Indigo properties (Paris, London & Dusseldorf) aimed at answering this question.

Led by photography experts and Instagram influencers Dan Rubin, Anthony Lepinay and Thomas Kakereko, the masterclasses, which have been free and open to Hotel Indigo guests and WPO members, as well as the general public, have sought to educate attendees about the technical and philosophical ideas behind smartphone photography and how to best capture a local area.

Three more masterclasses are planned, in York (3rd Sep) and Glasgow (8th Sep), both hosted by Dan Rubin. Another event will take place in Helsinki on 15th September, with details to be confirmed soon.

The two organisations are now offering the chance for anyone to be exhibited at the prestigious Somerset House, London, alongside the winners of the 2016 Sony World Photography Awards, now officially the biggest photography competition in the world.

To enter, entrants must simply capture and upload an image that brings to life the essence of their local neighbourhood using #Neighbourhood and tagging @hotelindigo by 20th September 2015.

Click here to enter ‘My Neighbourhood’

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