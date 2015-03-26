Free consultations with our in house photographic experts

Our experts at the lab are always on hand to provide consultations, whether you need assistance with preparing your file to print, or if you need something a little more in depth, like colour correction or advice on mounting or framing.

5 Things We Offer Students

Number 3:…

Free consultations!

One of the most important events of a student’s university experience is approaching: the graduate degree show.

With this in mind, we want to offer our help to you! Around half of our employees here at theprintspace used to be photography students. We’ve been there before and we know exactly what you want and need.

We can also talk you through what’s best for your images, depending on how you want to present them and your personal preferences.

If you can’t make it in, or aren’t based nearby, we also do online consultations.

Call us on 0207 739 1060 to check availability, or email us at info@theprintspace.co.uk with your JPEG images, no more than 2mb each.

Find out more about student rewards from theprintspace.

Number 5 – 10% student discount at theprintspace

Number 4 – Free screen calibration

Number 3 – Free consultations

Number 2 – Free retouching booths

Number 1 – Free student workshops