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Amazing new features on our exclusive theHub art print selling system

April 20, 2016

We’re excited to now announce several new features of thehub which will help you sell your art in an even more flexible and effective way! Since launching in back in 2014, we’ve been constantly working on updating and improving thehub to create a seamless and great experience around selling your art.

 

photographer dougie wallace selling fine art prints on thehub with theprintspace

 

thehub: new features & even more powerful selling tools. Now Launched!

The new features include:

  • The option to sell your artworks in limited edition, dispatched with your own custom branded certificate of authenticity.
  • Seamless integration of ‘Buy Print’ buttons directly into your website, with an updated shopping basket for unified print sales.
  • A broader range of sizes, offering traditional photographic formats in even larger sizes, as well as support for panoramic aspects.
  • Greater control of pricing for every image you sell.
  • Create shareable microsites for selling prints in minutes, with complete control over paper types, pricing, sizes and formats.
  • Easily download customer and transaction data for all of your sales.

thehub is a print sales platform that we built for artists, which enables you to sell prints of your work online in a hassle-free way. It’s free to sign up, and you can do so here! It also doubles as an ordering system, and you can archive and keep track of your work for easy re-orders too.

Header Image © Dougie Wallace – Top seller of thehub 2015.

GO TO THEHUB

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