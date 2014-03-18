British Outdoors Photography Competition winner shares his latest work exclusively

Thomas Heaton won editor’s choice in our British Outdoors photography competition. Today he shares his latest outdoor shots from a trip to Iceland.

Thomas Heaton is a regular visitor to Iceland and under constant scrutiny from his friends and family, questioning why he spends his free time on a volcanic rock in the north Atlantic.

“As a photographer with a love for outdoor adventure, Iceland ticks all the boxes for me,” Thomas says. “And having travelled many miles, I have yet to find a location that will rival the beauty and diversity of this country, not to mention the convenience.”

He uses everything at his disposal to get the best possible image at that given time. “I use a 5D MK III and a range of filters, however I never take an exposure without my Heliopan Polarizer.,” he says. “My lenses of choice are Canon 24-70L MK II & 70-200 f4. They never miss a beat.”

“My exposure checklist is simple; Image Quality RAW, mirror lock up, remote shutter or 2sec timer, tripod steady, focus set manually then simply wait,” he adds. “I like to keep my images believable, so do little processing other than the usual levels and contrast, which is done in Lightroom.”

Thomas does not consider a photograph to be a success until the image is printed. “The bigger the better,” he says. ”However this is not always practical, so I tend to have theprintspace run me off a 10 x 8 c-type print. When really happy with an image, I will have it 20×16 mounted on 5mm foam board.

You can see more of Thomas Heaton’s beautiful outdoor photography on his Facebook page.

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