NASS Charity photobook on craftsmen takes physical form

Photographer Tim Allen’s new book ‘Artisans’ features five exceptional craftsmen and supports the NASS charity.

Tim Allen has always appreciated good craftsmanship and last year he had the idea to print a small book to raise money for charity. “I chose the National Ankylosing Spondylitis Society (NASS) as I’m a sufferer of the condition who is lucky enough to be responding brilliantly to treatment and wanted to give something back,” Tim tells us.

The book features five different shoots. “The one common element to all of my visits was that everybody I met was so passionate about their craft and so keen to explain what they were doing as they did it,” he says.

For this project Tim shot about 90 percent of the pictures with a Fuji X100 and the others with an X-E1. “I love these cameras as they are small and almost silent so for this type of work they let me blend in to the background and don’t disturb the subjects,” he says.

“I use Lightroom 5 for editing and processing and I’m trying to decide which of the lovely matte papers you supply to have a few shots printed to display around the house.”

To get your own copy of this wonderful book, please visit Tim Allen’s website.