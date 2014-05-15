The striking symmetrical work of award winning photographer Tim Harris

Tim Harris’ shot of the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk titled ‘A14′ has been shortlisted at this year’s Royal Academy Summer Exhibition. Here we share more of his striking symmetrical work with you.

Concentrating man-made structures left behind in the natural landscape, most of Tim Harris‘ images are landscapes from around the East Anglia coast.

‘A14′ is looking up at the underside of the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk. “The work here was selecting the composition: I wanted a simple, striking, symmetrical image,” says Tim.

“I look straight up the concrete legs of the bridge rather than across underneath it,” he says. “The image is actually a two minute exposure, using the long exposure to smooth out the sky to simplify the image.”

For his work Tim always uses a full-frame Canon 5D Mark 2 with the 16-35mm f/2.8L II lens at the 16mm end. He usually uses Lee ND-grad filters – either to compensate for brightness in the sky, or (in the Sizewell picture) simply to keep the front of the lense dry.

“In processing the images I try not to add or remove parts of the scene, but often combine sections from different exposures for different parts of the scene,” he says.

“I enjoy working in monochrome, and even the colour images are usually built up from a monochrome layer in Photoshop onto which I add back colour from the original image with varying degrees of opacity.”

“I’m not sure I have a single favourite paper at theprintspace,” says Tim. “The choice depends both on the image, and on how it is going to be presented. For my recent print of A14 I went for the Fuji Gloss, and had that framed without glass.”

You can see more of Tim Harris‘ symmetrical concretes on his website and follow him on Twitter and Flickr.

Looking for the right paper for your work? Read our C-Type and Giclee guide.