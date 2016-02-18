Our staff are not only great at their jobs but also talented photographers

We’re pleased to announce our next event Transition, theprintspace staff show! Curated by the World Photography Organisation’s Digital Content Editor Matthew Oxley, the exhibition features a fantastic amalgamation of analogue photography from still-life to street photography and everything in between.

Transition is a collection of photographic stories and reflections unified by themes of transience, a subject approached from varying individual angles and viewpoints.

Almost every single person here at theprintspace comes from a creative or photographic background. Transition is a celebration of the creative voices that make up theprintspace team, as well as our ‘by artists, for artists’ philosophy.

So join us on Thursday 18th February from 7.30pm for the opportunity to meet our technicians, experts and craftspeople who share the passion and creativity of our clients. The event is open invite, and admission is, as always, free.

The exhibition will then open to the public from Friday 19th February until Monday 29th February (Mon – Fri, 9am – 7pm).

We look forward to welcoming you to the gallery!