This week’s hottest swaps!

With 600+ awesome art works now available to swap with on print-swap, we thought it be fun to post some of the best, some of the new, and some of the hottest swaps from the past week, in our new editor’s picks feature!

This week we have a great mix of work, with subjects ranging from fashion, still life, architecture and illustration! This week’s artists are; Debbie Sears, Paul Meyler, Jonathan Dayman, Michelle Marshall, Dee Tolson, Daniel Loveday, Carina Ortner, Kane Hulse, Miss Printed, Blandine Martin, George Muncey, Richard Cannon, Colin Page, Emilye Evans, and Fanni Sutus. All these prints can be found by choosing the category ‘Editor’s Picks’ in print-swap.