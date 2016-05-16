The world’s largest pinhole camera & the photograph it created

Coming in at a whopping 111 feet high and 32 feet wide, this is the largest photograph made directly from a camera. The photograph titled ‘The Great Picture’ was created by six artists back in 2006 in a F-18 hangar in Irvine, California.

The photograph was created by light sealing the hangar and using light sensitive cloth, with the scene captured being a panoramic shot of the base.

The photographs initial purpose was to celebrate the hangers location before it was transformed into a park. The camera obscura print currently holds the title in the guinness book of records as the world’s largest photographic print.