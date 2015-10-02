The beautiful winning image of SWPA in the Travel Category

The World Photography Organisation interviews Yasen Georgiev, winner of the Travel category in the 2015 Sony World Photography Awards.

You can enter the 2016 Sony World Photography Awards for free at worldphoto.org/swpa!

Image © Yasen Georgiev, Bulgaria, Winner, Open, Travel, 2015 Sony World Photography Awards

Congratulations on your success in this year’s Sony World Photography Awards. Tell us more about your winning image ‘Winter Dream.

This image was taken at the ski resort of Borovets in March. As I started my photographic journey I decided to go somewhere I haven’t been before and my University gave me this opportunity to travel with them for the Winter University games. I was amazed by the nature and atmosphere. The last day of our trip I decided to make a final picture before we leave.The view from my hotel room was the right place. I was lucky with the weather too – a silent cold night, with mist and snow. Because of the late hour the tracks were almost empty. I used the flash to capture the snow.

What is your background? How did you get into photography?

I started learning photography two years ago. I was interested in the gear used by the photographers who shot my school graduation. I started to read, watch videos, but by that time I didn’t have a camera. When I got accepted into University my activity as a student gave me the opportunity to photograph the events. Now, with a camera in hand I started to practice and shoot almost everything I could to build some basic knowledge and find myself in photography. After a year of shooting with University cameras I bought my first DSLR and things started to look brighter.

Do you have a photographic philosophy?

My photographic philosophy is that a photograph needs to tell a story and have an emotion in it. This is the difference between a standard picture and a great picture. The great picture tells a story. This is my philosophy and I am always trying to tell something with my pictures.

What does photography mean to you?

Photography for me is more than art. It is something unique. Photography captures moments, that you couldn’t see and feel again. With the press of the shutter you capture a moment, which won’t happen again. Photography can tell whole stories with a single picture and this makes it so hard and the same time interesting and magical.

Can you tell us about a current or future photographic project you have planned?

I am working on some photographic projects about travelling and other personal projects. My dream is to travel and tell my stories and emotions with my pictures. Winning the Open Travel category has definitely given me the motivation and strength to develop myself and become a better photographer. I am looking forward to traveling more, shooting more and to do my best to tell interesting stories with my photos.

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