We have 10 solo exhibition slots up for grabs in 2018!

2018 promises to be an exciting year for our creative community as we introduce Art Catalogue Presents, a monthly exhibition showcasing the hottest work in Art Catalogue!

Later this month we’ll launch Art Catalogue, a free to use hub feature that connects artists with online art sellers. Artists submit their work to the catalogue and online galleries browse the catalogue. In just a few clicks, galleries can select the work they would like to sell, and once sold, both artist and gallery share a 50/50 split of the revenue. Simple!

Inspired by the quality of work already received into the catalogue, we’ve decided to introduce a new monthly event, Art Catalogue Presents, to showcase and promote the very best of the submissions. Each month, we’ll be giving one artist in the catalogue their own solo exhibition at theprintspace Gallery, with the print costs, private view, and promotion taken care of! The first two exhibitions, Gijs van den Berg and Henri Prestes, are now in the calendar, which means we have 10 more slots available!

Want to be considered for future exhibitions?

All you have to do is submit your work to Art Catalogue! It’s free and easy, here’s how: