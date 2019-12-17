6 ways to print for free at theprintspace

In just over a month since we launched our new referral scheme, a few users have already earned close to £1,000 in print credit. At this rate they’ll print for free for the rest of the year, making our referral system the gift that truly keeps on giving.



The way it works is simple. Every time you refer someone new to creativehub, that person will get 50% off their first print order (up to £50/60€). From that point, you will get 10% of what they spend on printing for 1 whole year back as print credit.



To take advantage of our referral scheme all you need to do is share your unique referral code which is found on your dashboard when you login. In one click, it’s copied to your clipboard along with the text explaining how it works – simple!

Here are 6 quick ways to refer users:



Social media: In a post, Instagram story, live video, DM…Social media is perfect for quickly referring your followers.

Online forums: Part of an art or photography web forum or Facebook group? Share with the group and watch the credit roll in!

Email: Direct emails are a great way to refer your closer friends and contacts.

Whatsapp: Login on your mobile, copy to your clipboard and fire it off to your friends via Whatsapp or SMS.

Website: If you have a website or blog, you can add the code to an info page or post. This is a great way to refer those who happen across your site or may not be in your direct network.

Refer your clients: If you have a client who is going to make prints of images you have shot or created for them, refer them to us, they get to test the quality very cheaply and you get 10% of their order back as a print credit.

Ready to print for free? Login now to get your referral code!

