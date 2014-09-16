Landscape photographer explores the river Rhine in Germany

With his camera and tripod, photographer Albrecht Schlotter’s work documents life upon the river Rhine, close to his home town of Frankfurt in Germany.

After discovering his work on our Flickr stream, Albrecht Schlotter tells us more about his current projects in relation to beauty and demolition.

“Sometimes I call it my private sightseeing tour, but I do not photograph what tourists do already, rather I look at the hidden beauties of the mundane world,” he tells us.

Albrecht’s subject focus for a few of his shots was the demolition of a sugar factory, where he picked up on the beauty nature can add to any scene.

“One of my favourite pastimes is to look at the work of other photographers,” says Albrecht. “In the web I discover fantastic images that always give me ideas for new projects and new possibilities of image editing or co-operation.”

We asked Albrecht about his working process: “I started my digital photographic career with a Canon 400D, then I switched to a Canon 550D and right now I taking pictures with the Fujifilm X-E2,” he says.

“I almost always shoot in RAW format and edit the images in Lightroom and Photoshop.”

For printing, Albrecht prefers to use our Fuji Matt paper.

See more of Albrecht Schlotter’s work on his Blog, Flickr and Behance.

Planning to print your work? Read our paper guide to find the perfect paper!