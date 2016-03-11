Winning photographer invites you to the SWPA exhibition

Alecsandra Raluca Dragoi – Cape Town. theprintspace is the official printing partner for the 2016 Sony World Photography Awards. The competition is now closed for entries, but you can buy your tickets to the 2016 Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition at the prestigious Somerset House, London, here.

Alecsandra Dragoi says she has always had the curiosity “to discover new places and to meet people from all around the world. Therefore, England was the best choice, as I’ve had the opportunity to meet interesting people from different cultural and ethnic backgrounds.”

In 2013 she won the Overall Youth competition of the 2013 Sony World Photography Awards.

“For as long as I can remember I have known what I wanted to do with my life. Since I first discovered the camera, I knew that I found my niche. Photography has always been a passion of mine, and journalism in particular has interested me for some time. Discovering new stories and capturing candid moments, are very appealing to me. For me, photography has been a fantastic way to grow up faster and get to know myself.

Photography is not only a good tool to discover the world and myself, but also it gives me a great satisfaction, no matter the outcome. Photography gives me an energy that cannot be explained. It is part of my life. Whenever I take a picture, I feel the world closer to my heart, and the impossible feels possible.”

Read the full interview

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London’s hottest ticket in photography

Winning and shortlisted images from the 2016 Sony World Photography Awards, including those from the Youth competition, will now be showcased as part of the official 2016 exhibition, returning to Somerset House, London from 22nd April – 8th May.

Reserve your tickets today