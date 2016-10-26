theprintspace presents An Evening With Martin Parr

theprintspace are proud to present ‘An Evening With Martin Parr’, an exclusive and intimate event taking place at theprintspace on Tuesday 1st November at 19:30, offering a rare opportunity to hear from one of the most influential photographers of the 20th century. Strictly limited places available, RSVP now to secure your place.

From ‘The Non-conformists’ to ‘Boring Postcards’, Martin will take us on a tour of his many projects, spanning his long and varied career. As one of the most influential photographers of the past 40 years, Martin’s signature style of vibrant colours, harsh flash, and comical subjects have become instantly recognisable, with his photographs offering us the opportunity to see the world from his unique perspective.

The talk will give us an insight into his unique photographic style and approach to story telling through his signature aesthetic and approach. The event will feature a Q+A session with audience members, offering a unique opportunity to pose questions and engage in discussion.

“Martin Parr’s photographs can make us feel very uncomfortable. He has made a comedy about the food we eat, the clothes we wear, the places we go; scrutinized the very way we live our lives. Some might say that Martin Parr has exploited our lack of taste and good judgment by picturing it all, latterly in the brightest of colours, exposing our petty vanities to the world.”

– Val Williams