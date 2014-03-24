A photographic project close to home documenting the Wittenham Clumps

We discovered Andy Hough’s outstanding work on our 500px stream. His latest project documents an area called Wittenham Clumps in South Oxfordshire.

Andy tends to favour the natural world, usually shooting around the Oxfordshire area where she is based, but the camera always goes with him wherever he goes.

“Although I aim to be conventional in terms of composition and lighting, I do like to flaunt the rules and produce images that are more a reflection of the way I see things, rather than how you are taught to do things,” he says.

Kit wise, Andy is currently using a Sony A77 upon which sits a Sony Zeiss DT16-80. With that he has a collection of Sigma primes and zooms.

Currently Andy is working on a long term project which is documenting an area called Wittenham Clumps in South Oxfordshire. “It is managed by the Earth Trust and I have recently been asked to be their official landscape photographer which is a nice honour,” he says.

“It is a wonderful area to photograph as it provides stunning views over the area, has some ancient woodland and sits next to the Thames,” andy tells us. “I do have plans to exhibit this year at the Woodstock Art Festival and I am hoping to publish images of the area after summer.”

You can see more of Andy Hough’s portfolio on his new website and follow him Facebook, Twitter, Flickr and 500px.

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