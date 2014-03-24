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A photographic project close to home documenting the Wittenham Clumps

March 24, 2014

We discovered Andy Hough’s outstanding work on our 500px stream. His latest project documents an area called Wittenham Clumps in South Oxfordshire.

Andy Hough photographic series Wittenham Clumps featured on printing studio theprintspace's blog tree stump Andy Hough photographic series Wittenham Clumps featured on printing studio theprintspace's blog chopped down tree Andy Hough photographic series Wittenham Clumps featured on printing studio theprintspace's blog treesAndy Hough photographic series Wittenham Clumps featured on printing studio theprintspace's blog abstract trees Andy Hough photographic series Wittenham Clumps featured on printing studio theprintspace's blog tree at sunrise Andy Hough photographic series Wittenham Clumps featured on printing studio theprintspace's blog fallen trees

 

Andy tends to favour the natural world, usually shooting around the Oxfordshire area where she is based, but the camera always goes with him wherever he goes.

“Although I aim to be conventional in terms of composition and lighting, I do like to flaunt the rules and produce images that are more a reflection of the way I see things, rather than how you are taught to do things,” he says.

Kit wise, Andy is currently using a Sony A77 upon which sits a Sony Zeiss DT16-80. With that he has a collection of Sigma primes and zooms.

Currently Andy is working on a long term project which is documenting an area called Wittenham Clumps in South Oxfordshire. “It is managed by the Earth Trust and I have recently been asked to be their official landscape photographer which is a nice honour,” he says.

“It is a wonderful area to photograph as it provides stunning views over the area, has some ancient woodland and sits next to the Thames,” andy tells us. “I do have plans to exhibit this year at the Woodstock Art Festival and I am hoping to publish images of the area after summer.”

You can see more of Andy Hough’s portfolio on his new website and follow him FacebookTwitterFlickr and 500px.

Upload your work to our 500px stream for your chance to be featured next!

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