New wave of photographic talent arrives for the AOP Student Awards

We once again open our Gallery doors to showcase the brilliant work from the AOP Student Awards. Fresh new talent has made its way from our printers and onto the walls of our Gallery, and we are excited to show this exclusive look at some of the images you can expect to see at this unique exhibition!

With 55 images on show, this is a show not be missed by photography lovers and those wanting to see what is new in the world of photography!

Originally founded in 1981, the AOP’s Student Awards celebrate the best emerging talent from students of photography across the UK.

This exhibition boasts all 55 finalist images from the 2016 Student Awards, which fall under the themes People, Places or Things.

Come see which images curators James Eckersley, Neil Harniman & Paul Hill selected as Best in Category for each category, plus the overall Best in Show.

James Eckersley is a portraiture and advertising photographer with an impressive client list. Described as a ‘leading light in contemporary British portraiture’, his work is exhibited in the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery. James will judge the People category.

Paul Hill has worked as a photographer for the Guardian and Observer, exhibited regularly since 1970 and has written books on photography. He became Director of Creative Photography at Trent Polytechnic Nottingham in 1976, received an MBE for services to photography, and is the first professor of photography practice in a British university. Paul will judge the Places category.

Nigel Harniman has been an automotive photographer for twenty years, specializing in cars but with a vision naturally encompassing landscapes and lifestyle. The juxtaposition of sheet metal and landscapes, whether urban or natural has always intrigued Nigel, the interplay of light, colour and texture. Enjoying every new challenge that quality automotive photography brings – from defined advertising campaigns to the freedom or editorial projects. Nigel will judge the Things category.

The exhibition runs from 29 July-9 August at The Printspace Gallery, 74 Kingsland road, E2 8DL