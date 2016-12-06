Arts, fashion and contemporary culture; Under The Influence launch Issue Seventeen at theprintspace

theprintspace Gallery invites you to the launch of Issue Seventeen of Under The Influence, the luxury arts and fashion publication spotlighting creatives at the cutting edge of contemporary culture.

Under The Influence’s new issue explores the human condition in the 21st century, with expert insight from scientists, pioneering fashion insiders and art-world curators.

It examines the prevailing global conversations; geopolitics, space travel, migration, revisionist dystopias and the myth making and resurgence of indigenous intelligence and activism.

Exclusive limited edition fine art prints will be available to purchase on the night, lovingly selected by the magazine’s editorial staff. Join us at theprintspace Gallery for the event from 19:30 – 22:00 on Wednesday 7th December by reserving your free ticket.

Reserve your free ticket here.