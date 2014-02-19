Exclusive look at the photography behind London Fashion Week from Asia Werbel

For the last six seasons photographer Asia Werbel has been working backstage at London Fashion Week. Here she shares some of her favourite shots with you.

Asia spent six years at art school. She first did a BA Hons degree in Fashion/Textiles at Winchester School of Art, then a PgDip MA at Central Saint Martins in Communication Design/Multimedia. In both of her final projects Asia she used photography.

Asia’s inspiration lies in everything. “My youngest daughter says that I am a ‘freezer of time’ and I think that is the perfect job description for me,” she says.

“I love colour, I try to capture the person, not just a photo. And moments.”

With her fashion week work she endeavours to shoot in a different way each season, mostly for her own progression and entertainment.

“I like to experiment. One reoccurring theme I had, whilst shooting backstage, was ‘isolation’ – Isolating my subjects from their surroundings,” she adds. “I look for moments of stillness in a busy room full of hair and make up.

When Asia shoots backstage reportage she stays hidden. “I rarely ask the models to pose, it feels as if I am taking film stills and I must not disturb the scene,” she says.

“My favourite theprintspace paper would have to be the Fuji Crystal Archive Matt, followed by Kodak Metallic,” she says.

See more beautiful fashion photography at Asia Werbel‘s website and you can follow her on Twitter.