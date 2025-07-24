Big Cartel is Such a Vibe!

Big Cartel is a whole vibe for independent artists and makers looking to share their creations with the world and make sales! And the best news – theprintspace now has a live integration so that for artists who care about their brand, they can use the world’s only truly global fine art print-on-demand service!



Since its launch in 2005, Big Cartel has grown into a beloved home for creators who want an online store that feels authentic, easy, and true to their artistic spirit. In fact, Big Cartel’s own motto is “Independent, but not alone,” which perfectly captures the platform’s community-driven ethos. Here’s why thousands of creatives swear by Big Cartel for selling their art and goods.

Built for Artists and Makers

Big Cartel now hosts over 3 million independent shops worldwide, featuring more than 6 million products, and has facilitated over $2.5 billion in sales for small businesses to date. These numbers reflect a massive community of creative entrepreneurs who trust Big Cartel to showcase and sell their work.

Big Cartel’s simple design and ease of use mean even those unfamiliar with e-commerce can use it seamlessly – no daunting learning curve here. The platform deliberately avoids complicated features, opting to keep things simple. That’s a huge relief for creatives who’d rather spend time making art than tinkering with a website.



We also love Big Cartel’s themes. One of our favourite ones in Neat. Here’s a store that uses it:

This store is a real store, by Jose Aroda, and you can visit him here

Also here are some of the other templates, which will look amazing once you have given it your own brand feel.

Luna

Cosmos

Trace

You can check them all out here

Here’s why Big Cartel is a great option for artists:

Free, modern themes: Around 20 well-designed, image-focused themes perfect for artists — all completely free.



No-code customisation: Easily change colors, fonts, logos, and layouts without needing to code.



Creative branding freedom: Build a unique, indie storefront that reflects your personal style.



One-click theme switching: Refresh your shop’s look instantly without rebuilding content.



Gallery-like presentation: Minimal, visual-first design puts your artwork and products centre stage.

Simple and Affordable

Big Cartel is a simple, affordable e-commerce platform built for artists. You can start selling for free with no listing fees or commissions — keeping 100% of your sales (minus payment processing). Its clean, beginner-friendly interface makes setup fast and easy, even with no tech skills. The minimalist feature set covers everything you need to run a small shop without the clutter. With no corporate feel, Big Cartel lets your art and brand take center stage, making it ideal for creatives on a budget.

Print-On-Demand for artists

who want to build amazing brands

Big Cartel and theprintspace have teamed up to make life easier for artists selling prints by introducing a seamless integration that automates the entire fulfillment process. The Print Space, an award-winning fine art print-on-demand service and the choice of serious artists, is now directly connected to Big Cartel’s platform through its Creativehub app.



This partnership allows artists to focus on creating while theprintspace takes care of printing, framing, and shipping behind the scenes. Whether you’re selling prints, photography, or artwork reproductions, this integration ensures top-tier production quality with zero hassle.



You create the art, list it in your store, and when someone buys it, theprintspace fulfills the order — so you don’t have to.

How It Works

Getting started is quick and easy. You don’t need any technical skills or complex setup. The process has been streamlined so you can launch and fulfill orders in just a few clicks.

Here’s a step-by-step overview:

Install Creativehub from Big Cartel’s App section



Connect your account with theprintspace



Upload and sync your artwork as print products



List those products in your Big Cartel shop



Sit back – when someone orders, theprintspace automatically prints and ships it

Want to try it out? You can access this integration via Big Cartel’s Platinum plan and right now there’s a special offer to get started for just $1 for your first month.

Orders are typically dispatched within 2–5 business days, with tracked international delivery. Whether your customer is in New York, Berlin, or Tokyo, they’ll receive your artwork quickly and professionally.

Why Is It Great for Artists?

This integration was built with independent artists in mind — not mass-market sellers. theprintspace focuses entirely on high-quality, gallery-grade printing. That means your customers receive art that reflects the care and detail you put into your work.

Here’s what sets it apart:



Museum-quality Giclée and C-type printing using archival inks and papers



Custom framing available, ensuring a premium unboxing experience



White-label packaging, so it looks like it came directly from you



End-to-end carbon neutral, supporting a sustainable business model



Flat-rate shipping by region, making store setup easier with certainty on pricing



No bulk orders or upfront commitments, making it ideal for artists of all sizes

All these features are designed to help you build trust with buyers, deliver outstanding value, and grow your art business sustainably.

Who Is This For?

This integration is a perfect fit for visual artists who want to grow their audience and sales without turning into full-time logistics managers. This includes:

Photographers looking to sell prints



Illustrators offering limited editions



Digital artists exploring fine art sales



Painters or mixed-media artists wanting to expand online

In conclusion, Big Cartel is one of the options that you should consider when opting to join the online art sales revolution, and if you do decide to go in this direction then you’ll be joining a huge community of like-minded makers.



And with new features like theprintspace integration enhancing what you can do, Big Cartel is only becoming more powerful for creatives. If you’re an artist looking to start selling online (or an established creator tired of overly complex e-commerce tools), Big Cartel is absolutely worth a look. It lets you share your passion and creativity with the world on your own terms – and that vibe is pretty hard to beat.

Sources:

Big Cartel – Official Website and Stats pinterest.com



Store Leads Report: Big Cartel for artists and makers



Ecommerce Guide – Big Cartel Review: platform overview and features



DropInBlog – Big Cartel vs Squarespace: use cases and theme customization



theprintspace – Big Cartel integration page: print-on-demand service details theprintspace.com