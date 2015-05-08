You have more time to submit work for the BJP Breakthrough competition

The deadline for the BJP Breakthrough Awards has been extended. BJP are inviting photographers on undergraduate courses, and within five years of graduating (including current MA students), to submit work to be judged by an influential panel of leading industry professionals.

theprintspace are proud to be working in partnership with the British Journal of Photography on the BJP Breakthrough Awards, a prestigious photography award singularly capable of connecting the next generation of photographers with the established photography industry.

Photos can be captured in any format – film, digital or mobile – and can be of any style or genre. The competition is open to students and graduates from around the world.

Winners will have their work exhibited at the British Journal of Photography’s dedicated pop-up exhibition space in Shoreditch, East London’s creative hub.

The four category winners will have their work presented by the BJP’s editorial team at an exclusive launch event, and will gain international exposure through their award-winning online and print channels.

Click here to enter the awards.