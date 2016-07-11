Incredible talent revealed at BJP Breakthrough exhibition

Another BJP Breakthrough Awards has come to an end, with some incredible talent on show and the just winners work printed and framed by theprintspace. The popularity and support for Breakthrough Awards goes from strength to strength and we would like to congratulate all of the winners and the BJP for putting on a diverse show and engaging weekend of talks.
Winners
Graduate Series | Jan McCullough – Home Instruction Manual
Graduate Single Image | Piotr Karpinski – Woman in the Church No.
Undergraduate Series | Simone Sapienza – Charlie surfs on Lotus flowers
Undergraduate Single | Image Daragh Soden – Young Dubliners
Runners up
Graduate Series | Coline Amos – DIHVIN IDYLLE
Graduate Series | Alexandra Hootnick – The Sixth Day-In Progress
Graduate Single Image | Huang Lucang – Unidentified Space
Graduate Single Image | Sam Ivin – from the series Lingering Ghosts
Undergraduate Series | Kasper Palsnov – SALT
Undergraduate Series | Alice Schoolcraft – The Other Side