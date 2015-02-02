Puck illustration collective feature unseen artists in new exhibition

We’re pleased to announce a new exhibition at our Shoreditch Gallery: ‘Cluster Puck’ is an exciting new collaboration between the illustration artists of Puck Collective and theprintspace.

‘Cluster Puck’: theprintspace x Puck Collective

Curated by David Gibbons, Co Founder of Puck Collective, the show will feature 29 artists, presenting 60 artworks, it marks the first group show of Puck’s new line up of cutting edge illustrative artists.

The exhibition will bring together a dynamic mix of styles and span a plethora of fantastical illustrations, from the bold, emotive, figurative, through narrative storytelling, as well as the gloriously bizarre! A uniquely diverse show that promises to raise eyebrows and inspire.

Fine art archival prints will also be available via thehub, an innovative new cloud-based application from theprintspace that enables artists to sell fine art online.

Click here to view and buy prints from the exhibition: art.tt/8qc

We will host our Private View on Thursday 5th February from 7pm-10pm. Refreshments will be provided. Admission is, as always, free!

The show continues: Friday 6th Feb – Tuesday 17th February, 9am – 7pm Daily.

Location: theprintspace, 74 Kingsland Rd, London, E2 8DL