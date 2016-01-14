Our exclusive invite to our clients for the SWPA exhibition at Somerset House

We’re excited to offer complimentary tickets to the 2016 Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition taking place at Somerset House from 22nd April to 8th May 2016 to our customers!

We’re pleased to announce that we are once again the official print partner for the 2016 Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition!

Find out more about the exhibition and buy tickets here.

To celebrate and treat our customers, we’re offering a complimentary ticket to anyone who spends over £50 at theprintspace on printing, mounting or framing.

How to claim your subscription:

Simply place your order in-store or online at theprintspace.co.uk and email marketing@theprintspace.co.uk with your order number and the subject line: SWPA Exhibition Complimentary Ticket, letting us know your full name and the ticket of choice:

Any Weekday (not valid May 2nd) – DAYTIME (10am – 5pm, last entry 4pm).

Any Weekday 25 – 29 April – EVENING (5pm – 9pm, last entry 8pm)

Any Weekday 4 – 6 May – EVENING (5pm – 9pm, last entry 8pm)

Weekend 23 – 24 April – MORNING (10am – 1pm, last entry 12pm)

Weekend 23 – 24 April – AFTERNOON (1pm – 8pm, last entry 7pm)

Weekend 30 – 2 May – MORNING (10am – 1pm, last entry 12pm)

Weekend 30 – 2 May – AFTERNOON (1pm – 8pm, last entry 7pm)

Weekend 7 May – MORNING (10am – 1pm, last entry 12pm)

Weekend 7 May- AFTERNOON (1pm – 8pm, last entry 7pm)

Weekend 7 May- AFTERNOON (1pm – 8pm, last entry 7pm) Weekend 8 May – MORNING (10am – 1pm, last entry 12pm)

Weekend 8 May- AFTERNOON (1pm – 8pm, last entry 7pm)

Offer conditions:

Tickets are given out on a first come, first serve basis and the offer is subject to availability. Please note that tickets are non-exchangeable and non-refundable. You must arrive at least one hour before the end of the selected session. We cannot guarantee entry to late admission. There is no re-admission. Only applies to print, mounting or framing purchases made with theprintspace from 18 February 2016 to 7 May 2016. This offer can be used retrospectively with purchases made during that period. This offer is limited to one ticket per purchase transaction and one ticket per individual. You may take the offer up again on behalf of another person if another qualifying purchase is made. This offer cannot be taken up in conjunction with any other offer on the same transaction. The offer is subject to availability. Promoted offer and pricing may vary depending on payment type, country and product choice.