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Free consultation with our framing and printing Experts for our clients

May 5, 2016

We’re hosting exhibition consultation sessions every Tuesday and Thursday from 2pm – 5pm  at our Shoreditch studio, these free sessions will include in-depth advice on file preparation, printing, mounting and framing options, as well as featuring hands-on samples and tailored advice concerning your images.

Image of theprintspace studio and photographic prints in a free student workshop

Free consultation with one of our printing and framing experts!

Our technical expert David Greatorex will look at your image files with you and discuss the options available, to ensure you are fully confident before making the important choices for your exhibition presentation. Benefits of attending the sessions include:

  • C-Type & Giclée printing masterclass
  • How to prepare your files using our print profiles to ensure total colour accuracy
  • Framing & Mounting overview with advice on the best choices for your exhibition
  • Free use of our editing booths and colour calibrated screens
  • A hands-on look at all paper types and several large-scale framing & mounting samples
  • Free laptop screen calibration

These session are expected to be extremely popular, please email: students@theprintspace.co.uk to reserve your place.

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