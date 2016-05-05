Free consultation with our framing and printing Experts for our clients

We’re hosting exhibition consultation sessions every Tuesday and Thursday from 2pm – 5pm at our Shoreditch studio, these free sessions will include in-depth advice on file preparation, printing, mounting and framing options, as well as featuring hands-on samples and tailored advice concerning your images.

Free consultation with one of our printing and framing experts!

Our technical expert David Greatorex will look at your image files with you and discuss the options available, to ensure you are fully confident before making the important choices for your exhibition presentation. Benefits of attending the sessions include:

C-Type & Giclée printing masterclass

How to prepare your files using our print profiles to ensure total colour accuracy

Framing & Mounting overview with advice on the best choices for your exhibition

Free use of our editing booths and colour calibrated screens

A hands-on look at all paper types and several large-scale framing & mounting samples

Free laptop screen calibration

These session are expected to be extremely popular, please email: students@theprintspace.co.uk to reserve your place.