New York and London meet in beautiful double exposures from NY photographer

Daniella Zalcman’s series of double exposures maps the intersections between sets of streets and skylines in New York and London, representing the photographer’s vision of home.

We came across Daniella Zalcman‘s series of double exposures when producing her work. Daniella is a photographer, multimedia journalist and web designer and started this project when she moved from New York to London in November 2012.

“I wanted to document the sensation of moving from one beautiful urban space to the next, and my instinct to search for moments of familiarity in new landscapes,” Daniella tells us. “Each of these images is a composite — one photo of New York, one of London. Together, they make up my vision of home.”

“For this project, it’s ridiculously simple — all of the images were shot on my iPhone 4S, overlaid in an app called Image Blender, and run through Instagram,” Daniella says.

Daniella gets all of her fine art prints on the Fuji Matt. “But I’m looking for an excuse to try the Canson Aquarelle Rag — I love that beautiful texture,” she says.

On Daniella Zalcman‘s website you find more of her work and you can follow her on Twitter and Instagram to receive her latest updates.

Planning to print your photos? Our paper guide introduces you to all our 11 stunning paper types.