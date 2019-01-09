Delphian return to theprintspace with a bang for 2019!

Delphian Gallery are back at theprintspace next week with their first exhibition of 2019 giving their usual insight into some of the most exciting emerging artists around! A Long Way From Home is a two-person collaborative exhibition from Igor Moritz and Kevin Perkins, two captivating contemporary painters from Poland and the USA respectively, whose work shares a vibrancy that is expressed through their shared passions for form, line, and colour.

The two unique artists have been paired by Delphian for this exhibition because of their individual, but shared experimentations with figuration. Each artist brings their distinct perspective to their subjects, which both distorts and exaggerates certain formal qualities to enhance the whole.

The title ‘A Long Way From Home’ refers to the adventure and experimentation present in the practice of both artists, who have approached the show collaboratively despite living on separate continents and never having met in person. They approached making the work in a collaborative way, sending each other pictures of the pieces that they were working on at the time to see the direction of each others works. What has come out of this is a fresh and intriguing bond between the two artists works and a certain expansion of their usual practice. Kevin said of the process, “I was more open and free with my use of color. Igor has a beautiful sense of color and I guess my works needed a bit of a boost in order to stand in the same space as his.”

The curatorial style of Delphian Gallery will make its mark on the show also, which will result in an exhibition of works that forms together almost as if it is by one creator, while still maintaining the distinct integrity and individuality of each.

Delphian always hosts exceptional exhibitions, (their last show at theprintspace sold out within 45 minutes of opening!) and this one will be no exception! Make sure you RSVP in the link below as places are going fast!