Discovered photographer excels at outdoor photography in exclusive feature

We discovered Duncan George’s work on our Flickr stream. Duncan George doesn’t have an identifiable style – with street work, landscapes, industrial and urbex all have a place in his portfolio. “The crux of what I try to capture are interesting and unusual images with an element of mystery,” he says.

“What I admire most in other photographers is the keenness of their eye,” Duncan tells us. “Where they see something that others wouldn’t notice and then have the skills to translate that vision into a photograph.”

His different styles lead to different paper choices. “For grainy black and white images I’d go for Giclee Hahnemühle Photo Rag. At the other extreme for colour with fine detail I’d probably plump for C-type Fuji Gloss,” he says.

Currently Duncan is working on a book of Devon off the beaten track, with the working title ‘Wild Devon’.

“I was born in Devon and much of my ancestry lived in the SW so this is a way of exploring my roots and a part of the world I love,” he says.

Duncan moved from London to a village on the edge of Dartmoor last autumn so he has thrown myself into the project. “It’s obviously a well photographed area but I’m trying to create a personal and unique collection,” he says.

Some of his work in collaboration with stone balancer/sculptor Adrian Gray (top image) will be exhibited at Bang Wallop, Salcombe in August.

You can see more of Duncan George’s portfolio on his website and follow him on Flickr and Tumblr.

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