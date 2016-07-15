Be part of the East End Gallery Trail this August

We are delighted to welcome you to the launch of the East End Gallery Trail at Parasol unit Gallery on Wednesday 3rd August from 6:30-8:30 pm. This new initiative developed by Parasol unit connects 20+ galleries in London’s East End.

Take a tour around the East End with our partners Parasol Unit

The map offers exciting routes of discovery and encourages you to re-imagine the ways you navigate across London’s East End. Pick up a free copy of the map at theprintspace Gallery and other participating galleries, cafes and restaurants.

Participating Galleries:

Art Space Gallery

BEERS London

Calvert 22 Foundation

Campoli Presti

Carl Freedman Gallery

Cell Project Space

Cubitt Gallery

Fiumano Gallery

Flowers Gallery

Gagosian Gallery

Kate MacGarry

Lychee One Gallery

Modern Art

Maureen Paley

Parasol unit foundation for contemporary art

Roman Road

theprintspace

UNION Gallery

Victoria Miro

Wilkinson Gallery