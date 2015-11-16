Order Now

Collective’s Everything Has Changed. Nothing Has Changed Competition And Exhibition

November 16, 2015

Collective presents ‘EVERYTHING HAS CHANGED. NOTHING HAS CHANGED’, a photography competition and exhibition.

tumblr_nxx41qkJms1qahvd2o2_1280.jpgtumblr_nxx41qkJms1qahvd2o1_500.jpg tumblr_nxx41qkJms1qahvd2o3_500.jpg

 

Photographers of all backgrounds and experience levels are invited to enter a photography competition on Instagram for the chance to win a £250 Amazon voucher.

We’d like you to capture people in real-life situations interacting with or experiencing technology, exploring how these technologies have become an intrinsic part of our everyday lives.

All entries fulfilling the competition criteria will be eligible, while a selection of entries received before 28th November will also be displayed at our photography exhibition.

 

HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR IMAGE

Simply upload your image via Instagram using the hashtag #human_digital. If you have an image and don’t want to use Instagram you can enter by emailing your image to gemma.olds@collectivelondon.com

 

THE EXHIBITION

The competition runs alongside Collective’s photography exhibition: Everything has changed. Nothing has changed. The exhibition features photographs printed by theprintspace, chosen in collaboration with various street photographers and is free, so do pop along and take a look – you might see your image on display too!

Exhibition: 24 – 29 November. Brick Lane Gallery Annexe.

93 – 95 Sclater Street, London E1 6HR

 

WHAT ARE THE JUDGES LOOKING FOR?

Our panel of judges is looking for ‘real life digital’ – people in normal situations interacting with or experiencing technology. Show us how digital communication and devices are now integrated into the very fabric of our everyday lives.

Judges are:

Gagan Sadana – Street photographer

Matthew Gregory – Street photographer

Walter Rothwell – Photographer

Emanuele Giovagnoli – Documentary photographer and visual journalist

Related Articles

February 2, 2026
How to Digitise Your Artwork for Prints
Read more
January 27, 2026
Why brand is everything for selling art on social
Read more
January 13, 2026
New Year’s resolutions for artists: a simple checklist for 2026
Read more

theprintspace uses cookies to improve user experience. Click to learn more

***

***