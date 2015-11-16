Collective’s Everything Has Changed. Nothing Has Changed Competition And Exhibition

Collective presents ‘EVERYTHING HAS CHANGED. NOTHING HAS CHANGED’, a photography competition and exhibition.
Photographers of all backgrounds and experience levels are invited to enter a photography competition on Instagram for the chance to win a £250 Amazon voucher.
We’d like you to capture people in real-life situations interacting with or experiencing technology, exploring how these technologies have become an intrinsic part of our everyday lives.
All entries fulfilling the competition criteria will be eligible, while a selection of entries received before 28th November will also be displayed at our photography exhibition.
HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR IMAGE
Simply upload your image via Instagram using the hashtag #human_digital. If you have an image and don’t want to use Instagram you can enter by emailing your image to gemma.olds@collectivelondon.com
THE EXHIBITION
The competition runs alongside Collective’s photography exhibition: Everything has changed. Nothing has changed. The exhibition features photographs printed by theprintspace, chosen in collaboration with various street photographers and is free, so do pop along and take a look – you might see your image on display too!
Exhibition: 24 – 29 November. Brick Lane Gallery Annexe.
93 – 95 Sclater Street, London E1 6HR
WHAT ARE THE JUDGES LOOKING FOR?
Our panel of judges is looking for ‘real life digital’ – people in normal situations interacting with or experiencing technology. Show us how digital communication and devices are now integrated into the very fabric of our everyday lives.
Judges are:
Gagan Sadana – Street photographer
Matthew Gregory – Street photographer
Walter Rothwell – Photographer
Emanuele Giovagnoli – Documentary photographer and visual journalist