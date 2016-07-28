Exclusive talk with the directors of the Association of Photography

To celebrate the fantastic achievements of this year’s AOP Student Awards nominee’s, we are holding an exclusive event to hear from the minds behind AOP. With years of experience putting together competitions, exhibitions, and engaging content, Seamus McGibbon & Flo Lewis-George will discuss the challenges and exciting landscape of the photography industry.

You will also have the chance to see the Student Awards exhibition which opens to the general public on the 29th July, time to speak to the curator face to face and learn more about the process behind judging and putting a cohesive and strong exhibition together for a large audience.

So join us on the 2nd of August at 7:30pm for a night of engaging and insightful talks from our friends at the AOP.

RVSP only and as always light refreshments will be available and no entry fee!