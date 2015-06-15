7 rising star artists to exhibit as a collective at our gallery

EyeEm will exhibit a collection of photos at theprintspace, featuring 7 of London’s up-and-coming talents telling authentic and gritty stories of city living.

FUTURE LONDON: INTRODUCING REAL PHOTOGRAPHY

Future London is a collection of visual stories from the mobile generation of creatives. It introduces 7 local photographers from the EyeEm community turning digital into something very real. The talents showcased here are capturing authentic, genuine moments from a city in flux. They are part of the next generation – of creatives, of art, of families – that will be impacted by the fortunes and innovations of right now. See the real London through their eyes. See the future of photography.

The exhibition features the photographs of Liam Stennett, Lamarr Golding, Robin Pope, Brogues C-M, Aiyush Pachnanda, Alvaro Arregui, and Milo Hale.

In addition, a selection of The 2014 EyeEm Photography Awards finalists & winners will be on display. Last September, the inaugural EyeEm Festival & Awards became the world’s largest mobile photography exhibition.

The launch and exhibition will be taking place this Thursday, June 18th at theprintspace!

Doors will open at 7pm and close at 10pm. Refreshments will be provided, and admission is, as always, free!

RSVP now to: rsvp@eyeem.com

EyeEm is a creative photography community & marketplace founded in Berlin. EyeEm Market helps you sell your photos & connect with global brands, or purchase millions of authentic royalty-free images for your projects.