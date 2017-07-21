Raising Mental Health Awareness; Faces In Focus launch Open Call!

Calling all photographers!

Faces in Focus, a network of photographers and storytellers committed to helping those on the other side of the lens are calling for entries from photographers to their latest open call which is focused on raising money and awareness about mental health.

They are calling for all photographers, professional or not, to submit their work to their latest exhibition, focused on the theme: MIND. Entries will be judged by a panel of industry professionals and the selected finalists will then go on to be exhibited at the Blue Shop Cottage in Camberwell. All entries will be published online and sold in a limited edition in support of Faces in Focus’ chosen mental health organisation: Head Talks.

This will be their second photographic exhibition continuing on from the success of last years debut show at The Tabernacle.

The exhibition will run from 31st August – 3rd September 2017.

They will be taking over the intimate venue in Camberwell for 4 days (free entry open to the public), holding 3 evening events (limited tickets going on sale soon!). For four days, you will be able to feast your eyes on all the shortlisted compelling photography. There will also be live music, spoken word, poetry and much more. All helping to raise money and awareness for Head Talks.

© Louis Quail

Faces in Focus are a growing network of photographers, telling the stories that matter to the people who care. Each week they feature the lives of people connected to charities and organisations around the world. From Syria to Sri Lanka, Colombia to Calais, their work spans an eclectic mix of people and cultures.



Through selling prints, direct donations, or signing up to volunteer, they provide a conduit to invest in the futures of those on both sides of the lens.

Top photo: “Everyday” by Louis Quail. This photograph is part of a larger series called Big Brother, an intimate photographic portrayal of Quail’s brother’s struggle with schizophrenia.