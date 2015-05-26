Co-founder of Hoxton Mini Press offers tips on funding work in an exclusive talk

We are pleased to announce June’s First Tuesdays event: ‘Funding Your Project’ With Martin Usborne! Secrets of the trade from an expert in the industry. Don’t fall short on funding your work with little expense.

Martin is a well-known photographer who has published a number of photo books and co-founded Hoxton Mini Press – an independent publishing company which makes photobooks about East London – using Kickstarter to create a brilliantly successful campaign.

In today’s financial climate, creatives are always looking for the best way to fund their work, and crowd-funding is a great choice that can work so well if you figure out how to do it right!

Martin will be talking and discussing funding your own projects via crowd-funding, as well as how and why Hoxton Mini Press was founded. He is also currently running a new campaign for his new book ‘Where Hunting Dogs Rest’. The book reveals the desperate situation that Spanish hunting dogs face.

View and back the project here!

This project will be presented as a case study, as it is at this moment being crowd-funded successfully.

Join us on Tuesday June 2nd for an inspiring night! RSVP now to claim your place, as seating is limited. Admission is, as always, free.