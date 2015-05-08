Exclusive free entry offer with us and the AOP for our student clients

theprintspace are very excited to announce a fantastic opportunity for aspiring graduates. We’ve partnered with the Association of Photographers to offer free entry into this years AOP Student awards for those printing their end of year shows with us. The deadline for entries is Monday 11th May, so you’ll need to act quickly.

The annual competition offers entrants an industry-recognised accolade and a springboard into the world of professional photography. This year theprintspace will host the winners’ ceremony party and finalists’ exhibition giving fantastic exposure at our stunning gallery in the heart of creative London. The overall winner will also receive a day’s free studio and lighting hire courtesy of Holborn Studios.

So, here’s the offer: If you print

your end of year show with theprintspace you’ll be able to submit up to three entries to the AOP awards free of charge!

In order to claim your reward, enter the AOP Awards Here then simply email students@theprintspace.co.uk with your entry number and we’ll deduct the entry fees from your print order*. Or if you’re coming into theprintspace in person, speak to a member of the team. And don’t forget, this year we’ve also got a great line-up of other student benefits: 10% off any one order up to £500, free online and in-house portfolio consultations and free screen calibrations!

Learn about our student benefits here: www.theprintspace.co.uk/students

Please feel free to share this with your fellow students!

theprintspace team

*Please note, this offer only applies to orders above £200.